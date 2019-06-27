

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20.5 million common shares at $17.00 per share, above its expected range of $14.00 to $16.00. The company expects to close the offering on July 1, 2019.



In addition, BridgeBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3.075 million additional shares of its common stock.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on June 27, 2019, under the ticker symbol 'BBIO.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, SVB Leerink LLC, KKR Capital Markets LLC, Piper Jaffray & Co., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the offering.



