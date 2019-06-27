sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.06.2019 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Compliance with MAR - Transactions in Close Period

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Compliance with MAR - Transactions in Close Period

PR Newswire

London, June 26

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC ("the Company")

Transactions in a close period

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half yearly results for the period ending 30 June 2019 will commence today and is anticipated to end no sooner than 29 July 2019.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846

27 June 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire