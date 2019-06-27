Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding the approval of Supervisory Board and planned transaction with the related party

Other information assessing whether the Transaction is fair and reasonable in respect of the stock company and its shareholders who are not counterparties of the Transaction

On 24 May 2019 the Board of the Company approved the Transaction and decided to submit it to the Supervisory Board of the Company for approval of the Transaction. It is noted, that these Board's decisions have to be approved by the general meeting of shareholders. The Supervisory Board of the Company, after analyzing the opinion of the Audit Committee of the Company, by which there are no facts or assumptions showing that separation of LNG activities is carried out under non-market conditions or would be unfair, or unfounded in respect of the shareholders of the Company who are not the counterparties of the Transaction which is planned to be concluded, has decided to approve the Transaction.