Virgin Hyperloop One Zooms Into Washington D.C. to Present Pioneering Transit Technology, Government Partnerships & Viable Routes Across the United States

Transportation Firm is Rapidly Expanding Roster of Government Partners who Support Certification and Regulatory Investment in this New Form of Mass Transportation in Europe, USA, and India

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2019(VHO), the only hyperloop company in the world to successfully test its technology at scale, was on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. today to showcase its industry-leading technology to members of Congress and federal stakeholders at its event "Hyperloop On The Hill," as the company continues to broaden support of its revolutionary transportation technology across the globe.



Building off of the momentum of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao's newly-formed Non-Traditional and Emerging Transportation Technology (NETT) Council to support new and innovative transportation projects like hyperloops and self-driving cars, Virgin Hyperloop One's demonstration on Capitol Hill focused on this new mode of transportation that will change the way we move passengers and cargo in a safe, sustainable, and efficient way.

Virgin Hyperloop One has been working with the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport in Europe and the Consultative Group on Future Transportation (CGFT), under the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India as there has been significant interest from regulatory agencies in those regions to coordinate and prepare a global framework that would regulate hyperloop technology and systems.

Now, there is a serious movement in the United States to accelerate the regulatory process. The vision of the NETT Council is to develop and establish department-wide processes, solutions, and best practices to identify and manage non-traditional and emerging transportation technologies and projects, to provide assistance to local and state governments, and to conduct research to better understand the safety and regulatory needs of these technologies.

"We are seeing growing interest and excitement in the hyperloop vision from across the United States, Europe, and India at both the local and federal level," said Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group. "I believe we could see a hyperloop passenger system in years, not decades."

In May, House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-OR) became another global transportation leader to visit VHO's full-scale test track outside of Las Vegas. The European Commission's Deputy Director General for Mobility and Transportation, Matthew Baldwin, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in India, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, have also visited Devloop, the most established global test site in the hyperloop space.

"It is time to seize the opportunity that hyperloop technology presents to bring people and economies closer together through more efficient, affordable, and seamless travel," said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop One. "We are now seeing the groundswell of support that's needed to realize the hyperloop revolution with the formation of the NETT Council and support from lawmakers across the world. As hyperloop moves toward reality it's becoming clear that it will not only transform how we travel but also create an entirely new industry with thousands of new jobs."

XP-1 Hits the Road

As cities across the country face increasing transportation challenges, such as extreme traffic congestion, vehicle emissions, long commute times and more, today's event also kicked-off Virgin Hyperloop One's roadshow. This summer, Virgin Hyperloop One will be travelling across the United States to showcase their XP-1 vehicle, connect with communities, and educate local and state governments on the tangible benefits of hyperloop. Virgin Hyperloop One's technology would transport passengers and goods three times as fast as high-speed rail and enable regional cities to connect just as local city subways connect neighborhoods.

After Washington D.C., Ohio will be the next stop on the tour, taking place later this summer. Over the next few months, Virgin Hyperloop One will make stops across America in Missouri, Texas, Ohio, and more to showcase its technology.

About Virgin Hyperloop One

Virgin Hyperloop One is the only company in the world that has successfully tested its hyperloop technology at scale, launching the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years. The company successfully operated a full-scale hyperloop vehicle using electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions, realizing a fundamentally new form of transportation that is faster, safer, cheaper, and more sustainable than existing modes. The company is now working with governments, partners, and investors around the world to make hyperloop a reality in years, not decades. Learn more about Virgin Hyperloop One's technology, vision, and ongoing projects here.

Media Assets

To download high-resolution route maps and visuals of VHO technology, please click here.

Media Contact

Ryan Kelly

Head of Marketing and Communications

Virgin Hyperloop One

ryan.kelly@hyperloop-one.com

+1 610 442 1896

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed91efdc-268f-4db7-8dff-562c2901022a