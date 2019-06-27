Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) announces that further to its April 30 announcement of a consumer marketing and sales alliance with beauty commerce giant ipsy, Urban Juve products are now available for purchase on Shopper, ipsy's exclusive ecommerce marketplace.





Urban Juve now available at www.ipsy.com



Founded in 2011, ipsy, a beauty community of 3 million+ monthly members, inspires individuals around the world to express their unique beauty. On a foundation of more than half a billion content views every month and relationships with more than 8,000 digital content creators, ipsy has built a highly personalized subscription service and ecommerce marketplace, setting the standard for beauty commerce.

"Our aspiring new company's retailer network tops 100 already -- just months into our launch -- while our e-commerce shop is robust and generating daily global sales," says Penny Green, The Yield Growth Corp. CEO. "At the same time, our news of progress with ipsy has our team most excited given the company's global reach, stringent brand research and buying practices. ipsy is anticipated to position Urban Juve skincare positively with savvy consumers."

According to Forbes, "The subscription e-commerce market has grown by more than 100% percent a year over the past five years, with the largest retailers generating more than $2.6B in sales in 2016, up from $57.0M in 2011…Amazon Subscribe & Save, Dollar Shave Club, ipsy, Blue Apron and Birchbox are the five most popular subscription sites in 2018."

Jefferies estimates that the CBD beauty market will reach US$25 billion by 2028.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused luxury product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty products in development. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 Trillion Global Economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending hemp root oil extraction technology and formulas. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

