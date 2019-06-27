Halton and its Partners Opening a Coworking Space to Promote Wellbeing in London

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The space in London's famous Building Centre was created jointly by Halton, EDGE, Well FM, Helvar, Clivet, the Building Centre and Tieto Empathic Building, a human centric workspace concept developed by the Nordic IT company Tieto, bearing the joint project name The Wellbeing Experience. Halton's contribution to the space consists of solutions which optimise indoor environment conditions based on user data and which enhance user wellbeing. The lighting, adjusted to people's circadian rhythm, is integrated into the indoor air system. The space will be opened to the public and corporate visitors on 1 July 2019. It will be open to the public on weekdays between 9 am and 6 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm, both as a joint-use work space and for anyone interested in seeing it.

The objective is to draw attention to indoor environment solutions, both to experts in the sector and ordinary users, that have proven benefits in terms of employees' wellbeing and productivity in various operating premises. Built in the 1920s style, the listed building also acts as a practical example of how a good indoor environment can be created despite constraints set by the space.

"We wanted to include groundbreaking solutions to the London Wellbeing Experience space that comprehensively enhance the wellbeing of building occupants by adjusting to their needs. We want our solutions to improve people's health, wellbeing and productivity in indoor environments," says Director Anu Saxén, who is in charge of the Buildings Segment at Halton.

The creation of wellbeing solutions for indoor environments is gaining momentum globally. Halton's solutions combine, in an energy-efficient way, the key wellbeing indoor environment factors, such as indoor air quality, temperature conditions, acoustic properties, human-friendly lighting and users' ability to affect these conditions. The digitalized system will enable users to adjust the conditions and monitoring of space use on the basis of user data.

When developing comprehensive solutions, Halton relies on its own international product development centres and trusted partnerships and pilot projects.

"This is a fine opportunity for us to introduce and test our solutions together with our partners in an employment area for millions of people. We believe that through continuous research and broad product development we can continue to produce the world's best indoor environments that are energy-efficient and promote wellbeing in all types of public and commercial work spaces," says Saxén.



The London Wellbeing Experience space is about 90 square metres in size and located within the other Building Centre premises.

Further information:

Anu Saxén

Director, Halton Buildings

Tel. +358-20-792-2526

Email: anu.saxen@halton.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/halton-group/r/halton-and-its-partners-opening-a-coworking-space-to-promote-wellbeing-in-london,c2851459

The following files are available for download: