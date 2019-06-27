Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Notification of Trading Update 27-Jun-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep Plc Notice of trading update eve Sleep (AIM: EVE), the direct to consumer focused sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, announces that it will report a trading update for the six month period ended 30 June 2019, on Thursday 18 July 2019. Enquiries eve Sleep PLC Via M7 Communications James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer Peel Hunt LLP 020 7418 8900 George Sellar Guy Pengelley M7 Communications LTD 07903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: NOR TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 11477 EQS News ID: 831761 End of Announcement EQS News Service

