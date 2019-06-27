

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Thursday as optimism prevails ahead of the highly anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Japan this week.



Trump voiced optimism over the possibility of a trade agreement with China but said he is still considering imposing 'very substantial' tariffs on all Chinese imports if the two countries were unable to reach a deal during the meeting.



Separately, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC the U.S. and China had nearly completed a deal before talks broke down last month.



However, he didn't shed any light on the sticking points to achieving the final 10 percent and refused to speculate on whether a deal would be completed.



Asian stocks rose broadly after the South China Morning Post reported, citing sources that the U.S. and China have agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute.



Gold held steady and the U.S. dollar hovered near a one-week high against the yen while oil erased some of the previous session's strong gains.



On the data front, China's industrial profits recovered in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed.



Industrial profits increased 1.1 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 3.7 percent drop in April. During January to May, industrial profits fell 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year.



Economic sentiment from euro area and flash inflation from Germany are due later in the day, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, reports on first-quarter GDP, weekly jobless claims and pending home sales may attract attention later in the day.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as durable goods orders data disappointed and investors grew increasingly sceptical that a U.S.-China trade deal is in the offing.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.3 percent in reaction to Micron Technology's better-than expected guidance while the S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent to extend losses for the fourth straight session. The Dow ended little changed with a negative bias.



European markets ended Wednesday's session lower even as comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raised optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal sometime soon.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 eased 0.3 percent. France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.1 percent while the German DAX inched up 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX