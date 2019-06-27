AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B () AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jun-2019 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 26/06/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 213.3295 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 326611 CODE: ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV Sequence No.: 11545 EQS News ID: 831965 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 27, 2019 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)