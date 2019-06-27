

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) said it expects to report good performance in the first half of 2019. The revenue growth seen in the second half of 2018 has continued, and profits and margins are both well up on the first half of last year. Revenue growth was at 4% on organic basis driven by the Americas and Asia Pacific divisions. Order intake was very strong at over 3 billion pounds, already exceeding full year revenue forecast.



For the first half of 2019, Serco Group projects revenue approaching 1.5 billion pounds and underlying trading profit of around 50 million pounds. On a year-on-year comparison, revenue growth at constant currency is at approximately 6%, and underlying trading profit growth at constant currency, excluding the effect of IFRS16, is at above 20%. Adjusted net debt at 30 June, excluding placing proceeds, is expected to be in the range of 210 million pounds to 230 million pounds.



For fiscal 2019, the Group now expects revenue to be around the top end of the Group's prior guidance range of 2.9 billion pounds-3.0 billion pounds, partly reflecting a small favourable currency movement based on current rates. Serco continues to expect underlying trading profit of approximately 105 million pounds. At the year end, adjusted net debt is expected to be around 250 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX