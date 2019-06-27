

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public transport operator Go-Ahead Group Plc. (GOG.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Clare Hollingsworth as non-executive Chairman Designate, effective from August 1.



Clare will succeed Andrew Allner as non-executive Chairman, who will step down from his role and retire from the Board following the conclusion of the company's Annual General Meeting on October 31.



Allner joined Go-Ahead's Board as a non-executive Director in October 2008 and was appointed as Chairman in April 2013.



Clare has been non-executive Chairman of Eurostar International Ltd since July 2013. She is also currently a non-executive director of UK Government Investments and Molnlycke AB, and senior independent director at The LTA.



