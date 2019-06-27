

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will continue with the monetary easing for as long as it is necessary to achieve the 2 percent inflation target in a sustainable manner, Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said Thursday.



The ultimate objective of monetary policy is the sound development of the national economy, Wakatabe told business leaders in Aomori.



Policy tools such as QQE, negative interest rate and forward guidance have been added to the central bank's 'arsenal' after the global financial crisis, Wakatabe noted. They will be used going forward depending on the situation, he added.



Further, the banker said trade friction between the US and China involves issues beyond mere economic problems, such as the competition in advanced technologies and national security. It may be difficult to resolve these issues fundamentally in a short period of time.



Nonetheless, he said 'the negotiation between the two countries is still underway, so we should not be too pessimistic.'



If disputes become prolonged or persistent, downward pressure on the global economy may heighten not only through effects of the tariff hikes but also deterioration in business investment and financial market sentiment.



