NFON AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous NFON AG starts sales in France 27-Jun-2019 / 09:08 CET/CEST *NFON AG starts sales in France * - NFON AG appoints Laurent Lhermitte as Managing Director NFON France - Paris as new business location *Munich, 27 June 2019* - NFON AG, the only pan-European Cloud PBX provider, today announces the launch of its sales activities in France. As planned, NFON AG is thus opening a branch in another European country with its own subsidiary, NFON France - based in Paris. France is the 15th country in which the NFON Group is active. "_With this year's opening of our location in France, we are not only fulfilling a stock market promise, but are also entering one of the most important key markets for cloud telephony_," explains Hans Szymanski, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of NFON AG. "_With around 27 million* employees, France is one of the founders of an impressive digitization offensive in Europe, alongside the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Germany, for example. Transformation processes and their possibilities are taken seriously here and form the basis for an enormous growth potential for telephony solutions from the cloud_". *Freedom in business communication* The market for telephone systems from the cloud is growing steadily. From 2017 to 2022, cloud extensions will increase from 13 million to 26 million in Europe - the market share in France alone will increase from currently eight to 12 percent by 2020.* "_France is a country with a strong cloud affinity and offers plenty of room for growth_," says Laurent Lhermitte, Managing Director of NFON France. "_The spread of modern cloud solutions is progressing. With our core product Cloudya, the telephone system from the cloud, and our premium solutions such as Ncontactcenter, Nhospitality and Neorecording, we are entering this key market at absolutely the right time. After all, it's all about freedom of business communication: simplicity, independence and reliability are the top priorities. That's the future of telephony, that's our offer for France_." And Laurent Lhermitte knows this market exactly: In the course of his career, the sales specialist has held responsible positions as an experienced manager in the French telecommunications market: Among others at Completel, QuesCom and iQsim. "_Laurent is the proven channel professional in France. Together with him and his team, NFON France will contribute to the European success story of the NFON Group as a disruptive and dynamic player in France_," César Flores Rodríguez, Chief Sales Officer of NFON AG. *In the fast lane* Since its foundation in 2007, NFON AG has been continuously growing. The IPO in 2018 (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) was an important step for NFON's expansion plans. With the launch of the new core product Cloudya, the takeover of Deutsche Telefon Standard AG at the beginning of the year and the opening in Italy, the corporate strategy is consistently continued: Growth! Hans Szymanski: "_Already in the first half of the year we are proving a high number of successful companies. (approx. 18 million in small and medium-sized enterprises and 9 million in large enterprises at 16 million desk phones / Own market model, based on Cavell/MZA) 