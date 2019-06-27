sprite-preloader
BOIRON: Press release of June 27, 2019

Due again to a leak in the media, the content of the HAS opinion regarding the upholding of the reimbursement of homeopathic medicines has been made public, even before being communicated to the Laboratoires BOIRON. At the time we are sending this press release, we have still not received notice of this opinion.

This is the reason why a suspension of the trading of the shares has been requested to the AMF today.

Furthermore, this is a new violation of the rules of the evaluation procedure that seriously harms the company, its employees and its shareholders

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next updates:
July 18, 2019: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2019.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com

