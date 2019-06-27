Notification on convocation of JSC "PATA Saldus" Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 29.07.2019

The Management Board of joint stock company "PATA Saldus" (registration number: 40003020121, legal address: Kuldigas street 86c, Saldus, Latvia, LV-3801) calls up and announces that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company "PATA Saldus" will take place on July 29, 2019 at 10:00 at premises of joint stock company "PATA Saldus", Kuldigas street 86c, Saldus. Agenda: 1) Reports of Management Board, Supervisory Council and statement of Sworn auditor on results of activity for 2018, approval of Annual report and Consolidated Annual report for the year 2018. 2) Distribution of profit for the year 2018. 3) Confirmation of the plan of action and the budget for 2019. 4) Election of auditor for the audit and determination of the remuneration for auditor. 5) Revocation of the Council, Election and Remuneration of the Council. 6) Other questions. Refer to the attachment: 1) Notification on convocation of JSC "PATA Saldus" Annual General Meeting of sharesholders on July 29, 2019. 2) Form of power of attorney (according to the Clause 54 Part two Point one of Financial instruments market law). The Management Board of joint stock company "PATA Saldus " Additional information: Linda Ķilevica Office manager JSC "PATA Saldus " Phones: (+371) 63807072, (+371) 25770039 E-mail: info@patasaldus.lv Attachments: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet'showInline=true&messageAttachmentId=729931 https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet'showInline=true&messageAttachmentId=729924