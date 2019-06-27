easyJet improves despite operating challenges; KLM, Iberia and Alitalia fare better than most with a 4 Star Rating

Key findings:

Delays across Europe for airlines increased by over 14% from Summer 2017/18 and impact ratings

KLM, Iberia, Alitalia lead largest Western European based carriers achieving 4 Stars

easyJet (74.3% OTP) awarded 3 Stars

Air Baltic, Aeroflot and Binter Canarias earn 5 Star Rating

Milan Linate, Tenerife Norte, Liverpool, Paris Beauvais-Tille, Santa Cruz and Dortmund also earned 5 Star status.

European based airlines and airports delivered mixed on-time results in the 12 months to May 2019, as OAG, the global leader in flight information, releases its On-time Performance (OTP) Star Ratings, which accredits the top airlines and airports around the world for superior punctuality performance.

easyJet was awarded a respectable 3 Star rating after a year of challenges brought on by significant air traffic congestion in Summer 2018. However, damage to punctuality and the costs that delays are incurring has resulted in one of Europe's biggest carriers Lufthansa been harder hit with their OTP falling to a 2-star level.

"Ultimately for airlines that are being impacted by delays in Europe the cost of missed connections, passenger inconvenience and brand damage are now becoming clear for all to see," John Grant, Lead Analyst, OAG says.

For Air Baltic, Aeroflot and Binter Canarias, all of whom are based on the fringes of Europe and therefore perhaps not as impacted, results delivered strong performances achieving 5 Star ratings.

Aeroflot's performance is matched in the Airports ratings with its busiest bases in Moscow Sheremetyevo and St Petersburg achieving 5 Stars. Milan Linate (LIN), Tenerife Norte (TFN), Liverpool (LPL), Paris Beauvais-Tille (BVA), Santa Cruz (SPC) and Dortmund (DTM) also earned 5 Star status.

