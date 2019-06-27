Teradata announces funding for postdoctoral research fellow at Saïd Business School to power meaningful research on Vantage as part of long-standing partnership

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the industry's only Pervasive Data Intelligence company, today announced that Saïd Business School, University of Oxford will begin using Teradata Vantage. As part of the Oxford Future of Marketing Initiative (FOMI), Oxford Saïd will use Vantage for research that aims to provide answers to some of businesses' most critical marketing challenges.

As part of the collaborative partnership between Teradata and Oxford Saïd, Teradata is also announcing funding for a postdoctoral research fellow on the Oxford FOMI research team. This individual will have extensive expertise in marketing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics, as well as access to Teradata Vantage, an "enterprise-ready" analytic platform that provides unprecedented speed and scale to support Oxford Saïd's modern approach to research.

"Oxford's marketing academics are working on cutting-edge research that is informing marketing in a digital age. Our research is having a real impact on how industry thinks about marketing and how they can prepare for the future," said Andrew Stephen, Associate Dean of Research and L'Oréal Professor of Marketing at Saïd Business School. "Given that a large part of the future of marketing involves advanced data analytics and machine learning at scale, working with Teradata and having access to Vantage will allow our researchers to develop new capabilities and answer new research questions around the applications of machine learning to real-world marketing problems."

Since 2016, Teradata has been a partner to Oxford FOMI with a continuous flow of collaboration, including co-hosting an annual "Future of Digital Disruption" event at the business school in Oxford to foster connections between business leaders and researchers.

"We support the Saïd Business School's mission to produce high-quality, rigorous and relevant research. Professor Stephen and his FOMI team share our passion for pushing boundaries to deliver on the brand promise and drive growth, so we look forward to seeing how Vantage can be used to carry out that goal," said Martyn Etherington, chief marketing officer at Teradata. "This partnership allows both of our organizations to continuously create and share ideas, research insights, and unique customer experiences. It also addresses academia's need to create a new body of research, while helping businesses apply state-of-the-art analytics and accelerate growth in a way that humanizes the customer experience."

Teradata and Oxford's relationship exemplifies the best of what partnerships between business and academia can be a shared commitment to solve industries' most pressing challenges through collaboration, meaningful research, and combined expertise.

To learn more about Oxford's Future of Marketing Initiative and their research, visit: OxfordFutureOfMarketing.com.

To learn more about Teradata Vantage, visit https://www.teradata.com/Products/Software/Vantage.

