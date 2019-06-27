A public enterprise grade energy blockchain has powered up with the promise to accelerate a low-carbon, distributed electricity future. For the first time, energy sector companies are hosting validator nodes on a decentralized network as they seek to adapt to a more digitalized and decentralized energy system.After years of hype, blockchain has taken a major step towards delivering on one of its energy sector promises. Last week, Switzerland's Energy Web Foundation (EWF) launched what it described as the world's first public, open-source, enterprise-grade blockchain tailored to the energy sector ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...