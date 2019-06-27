

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation halved to the lowest since late 2016, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 0.4 percent in June from 0.8 percent in May. This was the lowest since September 2016, when the rate was 0.2 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 0.6 percent from 0.9 percent in May. The expected rate was 0.7 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent in contrast to a 0.3 percent rise in the same period of last year. The HICP also dropped 0.1 percent on month in June, compared to the forecast of flat growth.



