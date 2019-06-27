The polysilicon giant's Jiangsu Zhongneng unit invested $196 million into a $487 million fund alongside public partners to promote clean energy manufacturing in the Chinese city. A stake sale in the Xinjiang GCL subsidiary, if approved by shareholders, will more than recoup the group's outlay.GCL-Poly has been on the fundraising trail again, this time with plans to sell its stake in polysilicon products manufacturer and seller Xinjiang GCL. Predictably, with GCL, it is not a straightforward affair but, provided shareholders wave through the move at an extraordinary general meeting, it will generate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...