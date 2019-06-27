

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited has initiated a voluntary recall of 32 lots of blood pressure drug Losartan in the United States due to the presence of a probable carcinogen.



The company has recalled Losartan Potassium USP tablets and Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets, indicated to treat hypertension and hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy.



Till date, the company has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.



Macleods detected trace amounts of an unexpected impurity, N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid or NMBA. The impurity was found in 32 lots of active pharmaceutical ingredient or API manufactured by India-based Hetero Labs Ltd. The detected level is above the US Food & Drug Administration's interim acceptable exposure limit of 9.82 ppm.



The company said the long-term use of the product holds risk of developing cancer in a few patients.



The recall includes 2 lots of Losartan Potassium USP tablets of 50mg strength. For Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide combination Tablets, the recall includes 12 lots of 50mg/12.5mg strength, 3 lots of 100mg/12.5mg strength and 15 100mg/25mg strength.



The company urged patients who are on Losartan Tablets to continue taking their medication, and to contact their pharmacist, physician, or medical provider for an alternative treatment. If the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment, the risk may be higher for the patient's health.



Macleods in February had recalled one lot of losartan combination drug citing the same reason.



In January, the FDA officials had said some versions of the blood pressure-lowering drug valsartan contained trace amounts of a carcinogen for four years before regulators detected the impurity. The FDA then said that the cancer risk to individual patients remains very small.



Drug companies have earlier recalled hundreds of lots of the front-line blood pressure and heart medications valsartan, losartan and irbesartan after tests found that the drugs had trace amounts of carcinogen nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA.



Losartan ingredient manufacturer Hetero Labs was also linked to earlier recalls.



