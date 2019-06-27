Is project design holding up your organization's efficiency? K2 Systems says that it will streamline processes for designers and developers to plan projects around the globe in a more efficient manner using cloud-based synchronicity with a new free digital software tool.K2 Systems has partnered with SolarEdge for integration and says that it is currently in negotiations with several other major manufacturers for its new system design software, K2+. pv magazine caught up with K2 Systems' business development manager, Stefan Köhl, to discuss the new service. Why did your company develop this new ...

