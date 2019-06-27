Fractal Analytics Named a Leader Among Customer Analytics Service Providers by an Independent Research Firm

Companies looking for large-scale opportunities to transform their business with analytics should consider Fractal

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal Analytics, a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics powering decision-making in Fortune 500 companies, today announced that it has been named a leader among Customer Analytics Service Providers (CASPs) in the recentThe Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2019 report, published by an independent market research company, Forrester Research.

"We're delighted that we are named as a Leader in Forrester's Customer Analytics Service Providers report," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of Fractal Analytics. "We have a clear mission, to help our clients create a billion-dollar value via AI and analytics. We believe that this latest recognition by Forrester validates our approach and testifies to the significant impact Fractal continues to make with some of the most successful brands in the world. We will continue to aim to transform our clients' businesses with AI and analytics, and to power every human decision in the enterprise."

"[Fractal Analytics] owns the Final Mile of analytics." - The Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Service Providers Report (Q2 2019). "Fractal knows that customer analytics is only half the battle, while the other half is implementing the resulting insights in a meaningful way. Fractal invests a good chunk of its revenue into R&D, and the result is a slew of products that accelerate time-to-value, such as Customer Genomics, its continuously learning personalization engine." Download the full report.

Forrester Research assessed each organization in the report on thirty-three different criteria for three categories, including Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. Within the three categories, Fractal has received the highest possible score in 20 out of 33 criteria. This included the criteria of Innovation & Transformation, Vertical Competencies & Experience, Personalization and Current Partner Ecosystem.

This report is among the recent analyst recognition of Fractal's AI and Analytics capabilities. Fractal was also named:

(1) A strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Specialized Insights Service Providers, Q2 2018 and,

(2) An Honorable Vendor in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data & Analytics Service Providers 2019.

Download the full The Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2019 reporthere.

About Fractal Analytics

Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics is a strategic analytics partner to the most admired Fortune 500 companies globally and helps them power every human decision in the enterprise by bringing analytics & AI to the decision-making process.

Fractal has built several cutting-edge AI product startups within its ecosystem across industries, including:

Qure.ai to transform how radiologists make diagnostics' decisions. Qure's qXR solution is the first AI-based Chest X-Ray interpretation tool to receive CE certification. Qure's recently launched qER solution for interpreting head CT scans has been proven to have more than 95% accuracy in identifying abnormalities.

Cuddle.ai to transform how executives make tactical and operational decisions. Cuddle automatically alerts users on what they need to know about their business and allows them to ask questions about their business in natural language.

Trial Run to improve strategic and operational decisions. Trial Run is a cloud-based experimentation platform that enables companies across verticals to test, measure and refine strategies before rollout.

Fractal has more than 1,200 consultants spread across 15 global locations including the United States, UK and India. Fractal has been featured as, a Great Place to Work by The Economic Times in partnership with the Great Place to Work Institute and recognized as a 'Cool Vendor' and a 'Vendor to Watch' by Gartner. For more information: www.fractal.ai

