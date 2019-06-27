Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Immunicum (IMMU)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Immunicum's (IMMU) investment case has transformed over the course of 2018. The funding of SEK351m gross (in a direct and subsequent rights issue) raised in Q418 allows the company to be more ambitious and finance R&D for the lead product, immune primer ilixadencel, through to 2021. The strategy stays unchanged, which is to accumulate as much clinical proof-of-concept data in combinations with checkpoint inhibitors and other anti-cancer therapies before seeking an out-licensing (2020). The fund-raise ensures cash reach to late 2021, including publication of the results from the Phase II MERECA and the Phase Ib/II ILIAD trials and potential updates on partnering activities. Our valuation has increased to SEK2.0bn or SEK21.7 (vs SEK15.1/share previously).

Our risk-adjusted NPV valuation of Immunicum is increased to SEK2.0bn or SEK21.7 /share compared to SEK1.4bn or SEK15.1/share previously. The changes to our model essentially reflect the fact that Immunicum is investing more in R&D after the share issue in Q418 and creating more value (presuming the successful trial outcome; we use risk-adjusted NPV model). The next 12-18 months will be eventful for the company with multiple R&D events and potential updates on partnering.

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Jonas Peciulis, +44 (0)20 3077 5728

Alice Nettleton, +44 (0)20 3077 5700

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550108/Edison-issues-outlook-on-Immunicum-IMMU