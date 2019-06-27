FY19 represented Rubicon/ArborGen's first full year as a unified company under single parent ownership. Some restructuring activity and extreme weather events held back in-year sales performance and the latter also have implications for mix in the next couple of years. Nevertheless, ArborGen's market positions remain strong and we believe that this will translate to good earnings growth in each of our estimate years, albeit at a slower rate than we previously anticipated. Our core DCF is now NZ$0.71 per share at the gross equity valuation level.

