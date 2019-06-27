General Moly, Inc.: General Moly Announces Positive Results of Annual Meeting

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / General Moly, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American and TSX: GMO), the only western exchange listed, pure-play molybdenum mineral development company, announced that it received approval for all proposals submitted to stockholders at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held on June 24, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado.

Stockholders re-elected Chief Executive Officer Bruce D. Hansen and Mark A. Lettes to the Board of Directors to each serve for a term of three years. Stockholders also overwhelmingly approved by 90.9% of votes cast to amend the Company's certificate of incorporation to allow the Board the flexibility to effect a reverse stock split. This proxy proposal had been prompted by the notice of deficiency by the NYSE American LLC in December 2018 as the General Moly stock had traded for a low price for an extended period of time.

The Company is pleased to report that with its improved average stock price, the NYSE American recently notified the Company that it is back in compliance with the stock exchange's continued listing standards. Thus, the Company does not anticipate the need to effect a reverse stock split. The stockholder-approved proxy measure allowing the Board to effect a reverse stock split expires one year from the proxy vote.

In addition at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, stockholders also approved the Company's executive compensation structure through an advisory vote, and the 2006 executive compensation plan as amended and restated, and ratified the selection of Plante & Moran PLLC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019.

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders is shown below and will be filed on www.sedar.com.

Total shares voted at the meeting = 105,150,110 Director Nominee % of Votes

For % of Votes Against % of Votes Abstain Bruce D. Hansen 98.4 % 0.5 % 1.1 % Mark A. Lettes 91.2 % 7.2 % 1.6 % Proposals Advisory vote on executive compensation 96.2 % 2.1 % 1.7 % Approve 2006 incentive plan 92.3 % 5.8 % 1.9 % Amend certificate of incorporation 90.9 % 7.4 % 1.7 % Ratify selection of accounting firm 96.3 % 0.6 % 3.1 %

