Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jun-2019 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.6469 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1217100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 11586 EQS News ID: 832155 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2019 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)