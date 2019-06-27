

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's merchandise trade surplus increased in May from the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The visible trade surplus increased sharply to SEK 8.3 billion in May from SEK 1.2 billion in April. A year ago, the deficit was SEK 6.4 billion.



The value of exports rose 10.0 percent year-on-year and imports declined 2.0 percent.



Trade in goods with non-EU countries led to a surplus of SEK 21.5 billion, while EU trade resulted in a deficit of SEK 13.2 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 6 billion in May versus SEK 5.3 billion in April.



In the January to May period, exports grew 10.0 percent year-on-year and imports rose 3.0 percent. The trade surplus was SEK 23.2 billion versus SEK 17.5 billion a year ago.



