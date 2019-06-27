Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 26-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.20p INCLUDING current year 355.99p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 345.76p revenue INCLUDING current year revenue 350.55p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16