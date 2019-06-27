MiX Telematics Establishes Direct Presence in Mexico

BOCA RATON, Fl., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software as a Service, has announced that it has established an office in Mexico to capitalize on the growing opportunity within the region.

For well over a decade, MiX Telematics has been indirectly serving customers in Mexico indirectly through a long-term channel partner and, while this strong relationship remains in place, the size of the addressable market justifies a more direct presence to seize greater opportunity.

Furthermore, this strategic move also allows MiX to capitalize on the "NOM-087" regulation; Mexico's equivalent to the ELD rule in the United States. NOM-087 aims to regulate the number of hours drivers spend on the road and, thereby curb the occurrence of fatigue and inadequate fleet maintenance. This regulation affects both drivers and fleet owners alike, and aims to establish an industry standard in terms of hours of service and mandatory rest periods, all of which needs to be logged electronically.

"The challenges facing fleet operators in Mexico bear a striking resemblance to the problems we solve for customers in other regions with similar characteristics. With our proven global track record, broad product portfolio and the work we have done to address the ELD regulation in the United States, MiX is in an excellent position to provide a holistic solution to Mexican transporters," remarks Stefan Joselowitz, Chief Executive Officer of MiX Telematics.

