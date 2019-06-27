sprite-preloader
27.06.2019 | 12:49
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 26

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 26-June-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year                 1844.22p
revenue

INCLUDING current year                               1858.13p
revenue

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year                 1800.33p
revenue

INCLUDING current year                               1814.24p
revenue

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

