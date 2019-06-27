Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 26-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1844.22p revenue INCLUDING current year 1858.13p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1800.33p revenue INCLUDING current year 1814.24p revenue The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563