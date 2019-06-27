The global processed fruits market is expected to post a CAGR close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Fruits that are minimally processed are rich sources of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Processed fruits consist of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A (as carotenoids), vitamin C, the B vitamin folate, magnesium, and potassium. All these elements are found in various fruits in the form of carotene, an antioxidant which protects the body's cells. Moreover, with the increasing health consciousness among consumers globally, it is expected that the consumption of processed fruits will increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, the processing is one of the most effective ways of guaranteeing the microbiological and chemical stability of fruits. Therefore, the health benefits associated with processed fruits will be one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of superfruits will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global processed fruits market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global processed fruits market: Increasing popularity of superfruits

Superfruits is a term used to describe the fruits that are rich sources of antioxidants and nutrient qualities. Antioxidants are natural substances that can prevent or delay cell damage. For instance, exotic fruits such as avocado, pomegranate, and blueberry have exceptional amounts of vitamins, antioxidants, and phytochemicals that play a significant role in preventing various ailments such as heart diseases and strokes. Apart from antioxidation and boosting the immune system of the human body, different superfruits have unique health benefits associated with them. For instance, kiwi is a rich source of actinidin, which is known to breakdown protein quicker and more effectively than digestive enzymes. Thus, the increasing popularity of superfruits due to their numerous health benefits is expected to contribute to the growth of the global processed fruits market during the forecast period.

"Currently, many vendors present the global processed fruits market are significantly focusing on strengthening their distribution network with retailers and e-commerce partners to cater to the rapidly increasing demand for superfoods globally. Therefore, factors such as these are expected to fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global processed fruits market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global processed fruits market by product (fresh cut fruits, canned fruits, and frozen fruits) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to established processed fruit vendors strengthening their presence through strong network distribution with retailers in the region.

