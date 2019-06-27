Valmet to supply a board machine rebuild to ITC Limited in India

Valmet Oyj's press release June 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Valmet will supply a board machine rebuild for ITC Limited at its Bhadrachalam Mill in India. The rebuild of board machine PM 7, currently producing folding boxboard, is designed to increase production capacity substantially and offer new quality features. The start-up of the rebuilt machine is scheduled for the second half of 2020.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2019. The value of the order is not disclosed. The value of a rebuild of this type and scope is typically around EUR 10-15 million.

"Our goal with this rebuild is to upgrade the machine with latest technology, enhance the machine performance and ensure our competitiveness in the market," says Mr. Sanjay Singh, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC PSPD & Member, CMC, ITC Limited.

"ITC's coated board machine PM1A delivered by Valmet started up successfully in June 2018. Customer's satisfaction with Valmet's high performing technology and project execution helped us secure this rebuild order. The challenging objectives of the rebuild were addressed with a right combination of technology and process support via on-demand expert support of Valmet Performance Center," says Varun Jain, Director, India region, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include a new OptiFlo Foudrinier (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/headbox/fourdrinier-headbox/) headbox, OptiCalender Compact (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/calendering/compact-calendering/) hard nip calender with compact design, OptiCoat Roll (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/coating/roll-blade-coating/) coating station with OptiDry Coat (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/coating-drying/air-dryers/) air dryers, OptiReel Primary (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/reeling/center-driven-reeling/) reel with primary reeling devices, improvements in the forming, press and drying sections. The hard nip calender equipped with Valmet IQ (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/quality-management-solutions-for-board-and-paper/valmet-iq-for-cartonboard/) Induction profiler improves caliper control giving a better base for coating to achieve high quality.

The delivery will also include a Valmet DNA (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/machine-controls/) machine control system and Valmet Performance Center (https://www.valmet.com/about-us/industrial-internet/valmet-performance-centers/) (VPC) services with on-demand expert support. The on-demand expert support can be used for solving any process or automation related issue during the agreement period.

The 3,600-mm-wide (wire) board machine will produce superior folding boxboard, and after the rebuild also solid bleached board (SBS) grades with the basis weight range of 200-450 g/m2. The design speed of the new parts will be 600 m/min.

Information about the customer ITC Limited

ITC Limited is an Indian multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. ITC's Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division is India's largest paper and paperboard company that manufacturers packaging and graphic boards accompanied by a diverse range of specialty papers and boards.



