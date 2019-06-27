The following information is based on the press release from Christian Hansen Holding A/S (Christian Hansen) published on June 26, 2019 and may be subject to change. The Board of Christian Hansen has decided on an extraordinary dividend of DKK 6.24 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is July 4, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and futures in Christian Hansen (CHR). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=729963