Belships ASA: BELSHIPS ASA - Prospectus approved and private placement shares transferred to ordinary ISIN number

BELSHIPS ASA - Prospectus approvedand private placement shares transferred to ordinary ISIN number

Oslo, 27 June 2019: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Belships ASA ("Belships" or the "Company") on 29 May 2019 regarding the successfully completed private placement raising gross proceeds of NOK 72.6 million (equivalent to approx. USD 8.3 million) through the allocation of 10,372,187 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.00 (the "Private Placement Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 7.00 per share (the "Private Placement"), and the stock exchange announcement on 29 May 2019 regarding key information relating to the subsequent offering and listing of up to 1,603,128 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.00 (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 7.00 per Offer Share to be carried out by Belships (the "Subsequent Offering").

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has today approved the prospectus dated 27 June 2019 (the "Prospectus") which has been prepared in connection with the listing of 17,755,344 new shares in the Company, each with a par value of NOK 2.00, issued as consideration to certain sellers of vessels acquired by Belships in April 2019 at a subscription price of NOK 7.00 per share, the Private Placement Shares and the Subsequent Offering. The Prospectus will, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, be available on the following websites: www.danskebank.com/belships, www.dnb.no/emisjoner and paretosec.com. Printed copies of the prospectus may also be obtained free of charge at the offices of Belships, Lilleakerv 4, 0283, Oslo, Norway or by contacting the Managers (as defined below).

Subscribers in the Private Placement received existing and unencumbered shares in the Company already listed on the OSE pursuant to a share lending agreement between the Company, the Managers, and Kontrari AS on a DVP (Delivery versus Payment) basis on 3 June 2019. The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement was registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 6 June 2019 and the Private Placement Shares were registered with a separate ISIN number, NO 001 0856776, and remained unlisted until the Prospectus was published. The Private Placement Shares are used to redeliver any and all borrowed shares to Kontrari AS. The Private Placement Shares have been transferred to the Company's ordinary ISIN number and are tradable as of 28 June 2019.

The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering is from and including 28 June 2019 until 12 July 2019 at 16:30 hours (CET) (the "Subscription Period"). The payment for Offer Shares allocated to a subscriber falls due on 17 July 2019. The share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering is expected to be registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret) on or about 19 July 2019. The Offer Shares are expected to be delivered to the subscribers and commence trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange on the same day.

Danske Bank, Norwegian Branch, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and Pareto Securities AS are acting as Managers for the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal counsel to the Company.

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail lcs@belships.no.

