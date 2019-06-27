Technologically Driven, Portable Fire Extinguisher Market to Enjoy Healthy Growth, Noted Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable fire extinguisher market is expected to witness a healthy growth over coming years, as predicted by Transparency Market Research (TMR). A fairly fragmented business landscape is existing in the global fire extinguisher market.

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market: Analyzing the Competition Dashboard

The competitive landscape of the portable fire extinguisher market is an interesting mix:

Several startups and new vendors are entering this arena, especially in domestic markets. Small vendors are concentrating on providing cost-effective products in order to survive in the global portable fire extinguisher market.

Further, vendors are leveraging the introduction of technology, by launching innovative products in order to capture the market shares. On this basis, key vendors such as United Technologies Corporation, Gunnebo AB, Morita Miyata Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc., and Hochiki Corporation are accounting for a sizeable 20-25% of the overall market revenue.

Mid-sized vendors in the global portable fire extinguishers market are shifting their focus towards expansion to regions with untapped potential. They are concentrating on ensuring product penetration in emerging markets. This is expected to help vendors in the global portable fire extinguisher market to gain momentum in the industry.

Request to View Sample of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=67220

However, due to minimal differentiation, vendors find it tough to offer features beyond a certain limit. This impels players to improve their production efficiency. This is a key trend observed in the global portable fire extinguisher market.

Other vendors involved in the global portable fire extinguisher market are Britannia Fire Ltd, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, Amerex Corporation, Fest Fire Security, Flamestop Australia Pty. Ltd. and Fike Corporation.

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market: Let Numbers do the Talking

TMR analysts predict the global portable fire extinguisher market to be worth US$ 73,000 Mn by 2027, the end of the forecast period, rising from US$ 52 billion in 2018.

by 2027, the end of the forecast period, rising from in 2018. From 2019 to 2027, the global portable fire extinguisher market is likely to rise at a healthy 4% CAGR.

Considering volume, the global portable fire extinguisher market is expected to rise to roughly 270,000.0'000 units by 2027, registering nearly 4% CAGR by volume during the forecast tenure.

Request PDF Brochure of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=67220

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market: Growth Dynamics

Fire and Safety Awareness:

Nowadays, fire extinguishers are mandatory in commercial spaces, as well as large residential projects. This is on account of rising awareness regarding fire hazards and potential risks that could lead to uncontrolled fires, such as short circuits, etc. The growing awareness regarding fire safety, stringent compliances, and regular enforcements are expected to fuel the global portable fire extinguisher market.

Leverage of New Technologies:

Several new innovations are being adopted in portable fire extinguishers. For instance, a recent development is the launch of sound-based firefighting technology. The surge in adoption of such technological innovations is projected to boost the global portable fire extinguisher market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=67220

Surge in Construction Activities

Construction and infrastructure activities are experiencing a boom across the globe. This leads to high demand for fire extinguishers. This is expected to amplify sales in the global portable fire extinguisher market in coming years.

Escalating Number of Fire-Related Accidents

The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) reports that in 2017, there were 1,319,500 fires in the U.S. alone. Economic losses due to fire-related accidents rose from US$ 17.6 billion in 2008 to US$ 23.0 billion in 2017. Fire related deaths in the U.S. were reported to be 3400 in 2017 in U.S. The swelling numbers in fire-related accidents and associated losses are expected to spur the portable fire extinguisher market.

Focus on Type Specific Extinguishers to be Key Trend

Vendors in the global portable fire extinguisher market are focusing on catering to type-specific products. For instance, vendors involved in production of dry chemical and carbon dioxide based extinguisher tend to stick to their offering instead of expanding their portfolio to water-based or foam based portable extinguishers. This is expected to lead to product differentiation, which is expected generate greater revenues in the global portable fire extinguisher market in the coming years.

Browse Press Release at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/portable-fire-extinguisher-market.htm

This review is based on TMR's report titled, "Portable Fire Extinguisher Market [Agent Type: Chemical & Powder Based, Water & Foam Based, CO2 Based, Metal Based, and Others; Fire Type: Class A, B and C, Class A and A&B, Class B&C or B, Class D, and Others; End-user: Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Others; Distribution Channel: Online and Offline] - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027."

Request for Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=67220

The global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market is segmented along the following lines:

Agent Type

Chemical & Powder Based

Water & Foam Based

CO2 Based

Metal Based

Others

Fire Type

Class A, B, and C

Class A and A&B

Class B&C or B

Class D

Others

End User

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Others

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

Browse More Consumer Goods & Services Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Hosiery Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hosiery-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hosiery-market.html HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hvac-air-quality-monitoring-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hvac-air-quality-monitoring-market.html Smart Toilet Seat Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-toilet-seat-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-toilet-seat-market.html Hunting Facemask Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hunting-facemask-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg