

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) initiated its full-year 2020 guidance range for earnings and adjusted earnings.



For fiscal 2020, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.99 to $1.09 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.33 to $1.43 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.51 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX