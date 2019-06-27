OPPO Takes Lead in Unveiling Innovative Under-Screen Camera Technology at MWC Shanghai 2019

DUBAI, UAE, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO today unveiled its groundbreaking technology Under-Screen Camera (USC) at MWC Shanghai 2019, which offers "real full screen" user experience.

"OPPO is committed to product and technology innovation that creates a more immersive and comprehensive experience for users," said Andy Shi, President, OPPO MEA. "USC is part of OPPO's vision for the future that we hope will promote the industry's technological evolution from zero to one. We also view our technological innovation as a way to expand the imagination while opening up a wide range of application scenarios."

OPPO premieres first Under-Screen Camera that offers more immersive full-screen experience

USC is OPPO's latest innovation in new-generation smartphone form factor. By integrating the front camera and the screen, USC provides users with a complete view, an immersive screen and an integrated body. It also enables users to see and capture the entire screen, take photos, use face unlock and make video calls.

As OPPO's latest under-screen display solution, USC features a customized camera module that captures more light; zoning control is employed on the screen, together with "highly-transparent" material that enhances transmittance of light through the screen. Besides, through OPPO's customized algorithm, haze removal algorithm and white balance algorithm, USC can enable complete photography experience and support features like smart beauty mode and photo filers in the future.

"As smartphone offers more functionalities nowadays, users have higher demand for immersive and broad screen view. From the water-drop screen to pivot structure, to USC technology announced today, OPPO has been exploring the best balance between 'thin and light' and 'full screen'," said Andy Shi. "OPPO hopes to provide users with the ultimate 'true full screen' through the USC technology."

OPPO explores 5G and IoT smart home application scenarios and embraces the new era of 5G + intelligent connectivity

In addition to debuting its two innovative technologies, OPPO also exhibited its latest achievements in 5G and IoT - OPPO Reno 5G can load large-scale mobile games in the cloud via a 5G network, enabling users to enjoy 5G cloud gaming. In the IoT Smart Home Zone, OPPO featured its IoT open platform, which is compatible with products across more than 20 categories, including more than 260 devices from a variety of brands.

OPPO has always been driven by both users' needs and frontier technologies and is committed to optimizing user experience through R&D innovations. The technologies showcased by OPPO at MWC 2019 Shanghai indicate OPPO's breakthrough and achievement in smartphone. Embracing the emerging 5G era, OPPO is committed to bringing innovative 5G experience to users soon and will continue to facilitate the realization of application scenarios that feature 5G + intelligent connectivity in the near future.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

