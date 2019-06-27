First Recreational Cannabis Shipment to Saskatchewan Marks Beleave's Expansion to Fourth Canadian Province

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has shipped its first order of recreational cannabis products for retail sale in the province of Saskatchewan.

Beleave currently distributes recreational cannabis in three other Canadian provinces; British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company's current portfolio of products includes mainstream and premium product offerings of pre-rolls, oils, and dried flower under both the Beleave and Seven Oaks brand names.

"We are very happy to be officially shipping our products to Saskatchewan," said Beleave CEO, Bill Panagiotakopoulos. "This marks another important step for Beleave in Canada - providing improved access for customers across the country. We are thrilled that the province's residents now have the ability to purchase from Beleave's line-up of high-quality products. We're looking forward to expanding to even more Canadian markets in the future as we continue to invest in product innovation to drive our growth strategy forward."

Orders and shipments were processed in June 2019, and product is expected to be ready for purchase in Saskatchewan in July 2019. The Company will update the market on sales and point-of-purchase in a future announcement.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully-licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. Through its majority ownership of Procannmed S.A.S., Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate, produce, and extract medical cannabis in Colombia positioning it to capitalize on exports and the expanding Latin American market. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

