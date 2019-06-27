

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GDP, weekly jobless claims, and pending home sales might be major focus on Thursday.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading lower.



Initial trend on U.S. Futures Index point to a broadly higher opening for Wall Street.



Trading activity is likely to be somewhat subdued ahead of the start of the G-20 summit on Friday in Japan.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 37 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 17.50 points.



U.S. stocks ended broadly lower on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 25.25 points or 0.3 percent to 7,909.97, the Dow edged down 11.40 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,536.82 and the S&P 500 closed lower for the fourth straight session, dipping 3.60 points or 0.1 percent to 2,913.78.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product or GDP for the first quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 3.1 percent, unchanged from the prior quarter.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 218K while it was 226K in the previous week.



Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey report for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 20.2, down from 23.8 in the previous month.



Corporate profits for the first quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The prior quarter profits were up 1.6 percent.



The National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.6 percent, while it declined 1.6 percent in the prior week.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was up 115 bcf.



Seven year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Agricultural Department's Farm Prices for May will be revealed at 3.00 pm ET. In the previous month, Farm Prices were up 1.1 percent.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $3.844 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $40.9 billion.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Thursday. Chinese shares rose. China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 20.51 points or 0.69 percent at 2,996.79 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped as much as 1.42 percent to 28,621.42.



Japanese shares rose sharply. The Nikkei average jumped 251.58 points or 1.19 percent to 21,338.17 while the broader Topix index index closed 1.23 percent higher at 1,553.27.



European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 14.22 points or 0.26 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 10.08 points or 0.08 percent. FTSE 100 of England is losing 22.83 points or 0.31 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 12.13 points or 0.12 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.13 percent.



