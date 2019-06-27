The global industrial biomass boiler market is expected to post a CAGR close to 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Sugar, rice, and pulp and paper mills are power-intensive industries, and most of these mills have a captive power plant, as they generate a large amount of agricultural residue and wooden biomass. Hence, capacity additions in these industries increase demand for biomass boilers. Moreover, the global pulp and paper industry is also expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Although the need for graphics paper is almost stagnant, the demand for pulp and paper products for packaging material is increasing. Hence, many paper mills are being set up globally. Therefore, such factors are expected to increase demand for biomass boilers, globally, during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing use of pre-treated wooden biomass will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global industrial biomass boiler market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global industrial biomass boiler market: Growing use of pre-treated wooden biomass

Wooden biomass is one of the most used fuels in biomass power plants, as adequate amounts of renewable wooden biomass are widely available across the globe at competitive prices. However, the transportation cost of biomass feedstock to the industrial site is usually very high. It is because the calorific value of untreated biomass is lower than that of the coal or natural gas. Hence, a large volume of wooden biomass is required to be transported to a power plant, which increases the transportation cost. This problem can be solved by steam treatment of the wooden biomass. This method allows for producing durable and water-resistant pellets or briquettes. These pellets termed as steam exploded pellets, offer cost-effective long-distance transportation due to their high calorific value. Therefore, vendors offer steam treatment systems to produce steam exploded pellets. Thus, the growing availability of high-quality wooden-biomass should increase adoption of industrial biomass boilers.

"Wooden biomass such as pellets, chips, and sawdust; and agricultural residues such as bagasse and rice husk are the sources of biomass. Hence, biomass is considered as a sustainable energy source, as it prevents uncontrolled emission of methane and helps maintain the balance of carbon in the environment. As a result, this is leading several governments to make biomass an integral part of their energy policies. Hence, power producers feel encouraged to invest in biomass power plants, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial biomass boiler market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global industrial biomass boiler market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial biomass boiler market by end-users (biorefineries, pulp and paper, sugar mills, rice mills, and others) and geographical regions (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the EU funding research projects to enhance the technological capabilities of power plants.

