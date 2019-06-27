Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Result of AGM

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Atalaya Mining ("Atalaya" or the "Company") (TSX: AYM, LSE: ATYM) is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at 11:00 a.m. (UK) today at Portland House, Bressenden Place, London, Greater London SW1E 5RS, United Kingdom.

Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:

Director Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes against Votes abstained/withheld Mr. Roger Davey Carried 110,603,890 -(98.7%) 1,432,960 NIL Mr. Alberto Lavandeira Carried 112,031,790 - (100%) 5,060 NIL Mr. Damon Barber Carried 110,333,340 -(98.5%) 1,703,510 NIL Dr. Hussein Barma Carried 110,603,830 -(98.7%) 1,433,020 NIL Mr. Jesus Fernandez Carried 112,031,850 - (100%) 5,000 NIL Mr. Jonathan Lamb Carried 112,031,850 - (100%) 5,000 NIL Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu Carried 111,761,360 -(99.8%) 275,490 NIL Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra Lopez Carried 112,031,850 - (100%) 5,000 NIL Mr. Stephen Scott Carried 110,603,830 -(98.7%) 1,433,020 NIL

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

