Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Result of AGM

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Atalaya Mining ("Atalaya" or the "Company") (TSX: AYM, LSE: ATYM) is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at 11:00 a.m. (UK) today at Portland House, Bressenden Place, London, Greater London SW1E 5RS, United Kingdom.

Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:

Director

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes against

Votes abstained/withheld

Mr. Roger Davey

Carried

110,603,890 -(98.7%)

1,432,960

NIL

Mr. Alberto Lavandeira

Carried

112,031,790 - (100%)

5,060

NIL

Mr. Damon Barber

Carried

110,333,340 -(98.5%)

1,703,510

NIL

Dr. Hussein Barma

Carried

110,603,830 -(98.7%)

1,433,020

NIL

Mr. Jesus Fernandez

Carried

112,031,850 - (100%)

5,000

NIL

Mr. Jonathan Lamb

Carried

112,031,850 - (100%)

5,000

NIL

Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu

Carried

111,761,360 -(99.8%)

275,490

NIL

Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra Lopez

Carried

112,031,850 - (100%)

5,000

NIL

Mr. Stephen Scott

Carried

110,603,830 -(98.7%)

1,433,020

NIL

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner

+44 20 7236 1010

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/550112/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE