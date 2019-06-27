Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Result of AGM

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Atalaya Mining ("Atalaya" or the "Company") (TSX: AYM, LSE: ATYM) is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at 11:00 a.m. (UK) today at Portland House, Bressenden Place, London, Greater London SW1E 5RS, United Kingdom.
Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:
Director
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes against
Votes abstained/withheld
Mr. Roger Davey
Carried
110,603,890 -(98.7%)
1,432,960
NIL
Mr. Alberto Lavandeira
Carried
112,031,790 - (100%)
5,060
NIL
Mr. Damon Barber
Carried
110,333,340 -(98.5%)
1,703,510
NIL
Dr. Hussein Barma
Carried
110,603,830 -(98.7%)
1,433,020
NIL
Mr. Jesus Fernandez
Carried
112,031,850 - (100%)
5,000
NIL
Mr. Jonathan Lamb
Carried
112,031,850 - (100%)
5,000
NIL
Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu
Carried
111,761,360 -(99.8%)
275,490
NIL
Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra Lopez
Carried
112,031,850 - (100%)
5,000
NIL
Mr. Stephen Scott
Carried
110,603,830 -(98.7%)
1,433,020
NIL
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.
Contacts:
Newgate Communications
Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie
+ 44 20 3757 6880
4C Communications
Carina Corbett
+44 20 3170 7973
Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio
+44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)
Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner
+44 20 7236 1010
About Atalaya Mining Plc
Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com
