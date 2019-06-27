

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation increased unexpectedly in June, preliminary data from Destatis showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 1.4 percent increase in May. The annual growth rate was expected to remain at 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent after rising 0.2 percent in May. Prices were expected to rise again by 0.2 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices advanced 1.3 percent year-on-year in June, in line with expectations and the same rate as seen in May.



Month-on-month, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in June, as expected. Final data is due on July 11.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX