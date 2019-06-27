Cannabis is One of the Fastest Growing Catalysts for Retailers

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for CBD has been explosive. All as cannabis-infused products find their way onto the shelves of major retailers, with analysts believing the trend provide a significant catalyst. Piper Jaffray, for example, believes the CBD market alone could be worth up to $100 billion . All as people around the world wake up to the health benefits of cannabis, including the treatment of insomnia, stress, anxiety, pain, and even chronic issues. That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF), Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE:GGB)(OTCQB:GGBXF), Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB)(OTCQX:CWBHF), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)(TSX:WEED), and Sugarmade Inc. (OTCQB:SGMD).

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: The Yield Growth Corp. just announced that further to its April 30 announcement of a consumer marketing and sales alliance with beauty commerce giant ipsy, Urban Juve products are now available for purchase on Shopper, ipsy's exclusive ecommerce marketplace, which has a community of more than three million monthly subscribers. "Our aspiring new company's retailer network tops 100 already -- just months into our launch -- while our e-commerce shop is robust and generating daily global sales," says Penny Green, The Yield Growth Corp. CEO. "At the same time, our news of progress with ipsy has our team most excited given the company's global reach, stringent brand research and buying practices. ipsy is anticipated to position Urban Juve skincare positively with savvy consumers." Read the full Press Release and more for BOSS at: http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-boss

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE:GGB)(OTCQB:GGBXF) just announced that it has surpassed 50 Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy shops open in four months. The first Seventh Sense shop opening was announced mid-February, and, since that time, GGB has continued to roll out its Seventh Sense shops at a rapid pace. The Company anticipates opening more than 200 such shops by the end of 2019. Seventh Sense shops retail high-quality botanical therapy CBD-infused personal care and beauty products at affordable prices. The product offering includes over 100 SKUs across bath, body, face, therapeutic, and sleep categories. "This rapid rollout across the U.S. is truly unprecedented," said Peter Horvath, CEO of Green Growth Brands. "We expect to open over 200 shops this year and are confident that we are building one of the largest and most valuable distribution networks for CBD."

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB)(OTCQX:CWBHF) just unveiled its newest CBD product line - hemp extract-infused CBD Gummies - made with whole-plant extract from its prized hemp genetics and featuring synergistic functional ingredients to support specific health related functions including everyday stress, sleep, and recovery from exercise or active lifestyles. Available in a variety of flavors, gummies are the latest addition to the Company's expanding line of CBD hemp-extract products. "Gummies are a very popular edible format as a result of convenience and measurable consumption," stated Kelsey Morrison, Associate Director of Product Development at Charlotte's Web. "This new delivery format from Charlotte's Web provides an easy bite-sized way to ingest full-spectrum hemp-extract CBD."

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)(TSX:WEED) received a new license from Health Canada permitting it to grow cannabis at an outdoor site in northern Saskatchewan. Hours after receiving the license, the first cannabis cuttings were planted at a 7 million sq. ft. (160 acres) secure cultivation field in the province, one that is patrolled by drones (kidding - no drones, promise.) The new license expands Canopy Growth's diversified Canadian footprint and complements its existing indoor and greenhouse facilities to provide a leading balance of facilities to produce low cost input materials for value-add products, while ensuring more sophisticated growing operations for in-demand flower products. "Our team has outdoor, at-scale cannabis expertise gained from over a decade of hemp farming experience, including Canopy's 4,000-acre hemp operation executed last year, the extract of which is bolstering our CBD supply for the medical and recreational markets," said Mark Zekulin, President and co-CEO, Canopy Growth. "At this stage in the summer planting season we view this as a pilot and ramp up project for outdoor cannabis cultivation, though the team will do everything it can to deliver low cost yields this year."

Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) recently announced that with California's legal cannabis market expected to grow "more than 18 percent annually to hit $5.6 billion by 2020" and the hydroponics market on "a CAGR of 6.5%" from 2018 to 2023, California-based Sugarmade, Inc. has positioned itself at the confluence of two great market movements. The state was the first to buck the trend of prohibition when, in 1996, it passed the Compassionate Care Act, which legalized medical cannabis. In 2016, it made adult use legal as well, and, on January 1, 2018, sales of recreational pot officially began. Now, with demand for cannabis set to rise rapidly, attention is turning toward the supply sector and the cultivation and storage technologies like those now available from SGMD. The company's partnership with Plantation Corp. has given it a toehold in the cannabis storage space, and its master marketing agreement with BizRight Hydroponics Inc. gives it immediate scale, expected to be around $30 million per annum.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by The Yield Growth Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

