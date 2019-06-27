North Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2019) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT"), EHT Ag Tech ("EHTAg"), the sales and marketing division of EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp, Growratio Inc. ("Growratio"), and Canadore College are pleased to announce the first phase development of North Bay's Controlled Environment Agriculture Centre of Excellence.

The Centre of Excellence will create a multi-disciplinary ecosystem of organizations focused on the future of controlled environment agriculture, including biotechnology and genomics, advanced cultivation technologies and information systems, advanced processing and manufacturing, as well as innovative renewable energy systems to support the ecosystem.

"Canadore College's The Village is the only facility in Canada focused on collaborative interprofessional education and the integration of Indigenous, Eastern and Western wellness practices," said George Burton, president and CEO at Canadore. "It is a natural next step for us to foster the development of the ever-important and green economy. This is especially true for northern Ontario, where we will all benefit from the efficient production of nourishing food, plant-based-medicines, and natural material products. "

Burton goes onto say that the college will continue its commitment to environmental sustainability, economic viability, experiential learning, apprenticeship, applied research, entrepreneurialism, leadership and innovation through this partnership.

Three collaborative projects are in progress with Growratio:

The development of a 10,000 sq. ft. lighting assembly and controls development plant is currently underway, which will utilize capacities from local business and employ approximately 10-15 people;

A newly-created beverage company is also looking to establish a 100,000 sq. ft. plant within North Bay. Development is scheduled for the fall of 2019 with construction anticipated to begin in spring 2020. The plant will employ about 50 employees to start;

A 25,000 sq. ft. building for the processing of biological materials to supply the pharmaceuticals sector is also projected to begin construction in spring 2020. The plant will begin with a workforce of 20 employees.

"We are pleased to be selected as the cultivation technology provider of choice for the Centre of Excellence," Paolo Pincente, CEO of Growratio. "The visionaries at Canadore College recognize that the current 'state of the art' in controlled environment agriculture is built upon legacy models and unsustainable processes. A new paradigm is required to meet the challenges of the future."

A fourth plant is also on the books for construction in spring 2020 in collaboration with EHT. A 50,000 sq. ft. factory for manufacturing agricultural grow units and modular housing for the northern Ontario market will employ close to 70 people in the first phase of its operations.

"Energy costs continue to rise and impact the profitability of controlled environment agriculture," said John Gamble, CEO of EHT. "Our technologies can eliminate much of these costs, enabling the year-round production of crops that would normally be transported long distances to consumers, or in the case of many northern communities, not be available at all."

A series of customized corporate training and postsecondary programs to develop a skilled labour pool for the plants is currently under development by Canadore College.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

http://ehthybrid.com/

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

http://ehthybrid.com/

About Growratio Inc.

Growratio develops technology-focused solutions for vertically integrated cultivation operations, utilizing patented hardware and software, proprietary processes, and innovative business models to deliver significant advancements in controlled environment agriculture. Growratio is situated in the heart of the MaRS Discovery District in downtown Toronto, where it operates the first laboratory in the MaRS complex authorized by Health Canada to perform activities with Cannabis.

https://growratio.com/

About Canadore College

Canadore College trains people through applied learning, leadership and innovation. It provides access to over 75 full-time quality programs and has outstanding faculty and provides success services to students from nearly 400 Canadian communities and 15 international countries. The College and its students add nearly $244 million to Nipissing Parry Sound Service Area economy. Approximately 1,000 students graduate from Canadore each year, and they join 46,000 alumni working across the globe. Canadore receives less than 50 per cent of its traditional funding from the provincial Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities and relies on its own innovation and entrepreneurial endeavors and generous donors for the balance.

https://www.canadorecollege.ca/

