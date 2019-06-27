Biotech Brief: Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Projected to Rise Through 2027

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's medical and financial environments, defending against risks is essential. In the financial world, financial planning can protect against most risks… in the medical world however, it is the skin that is the main protector from all the environmental risks inherent in today's global environment where we are subject to many more environmental irritants than our ancestors it seems. Skin is your body's coat. It protects you, and at about 6 pounds, is the body's largest organ… and like any organ it could be prone to certain conditions. Atopic dermatitis or eczema is one of the major irritants. However, as with almost every modern malady, the modern medical research sector is continually gaining ground. The Mayo Clinic defines it this way: "Healthy skin helps retain moisture and protects you from bacteria, irritants and allergens. Eczema is related to a gene variation that affects the skin's ability to provide this protection. This allows your skin to be affected by environmental factors, irritants and allergens. Atopic dermatitis most often begins before age 5 and may persist into adolescence and adulthood. For some people, it flares periodically and then clears up for a time, even for several years." Active biotech companies with recent developments include: Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) (TASE: TEVA), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) (TSX-V: ACST).

A study from Global Data had an even higher projection. It said: "GlobalData estimates… Global sales in the atopic dermatitis market are expected to grow to $18.3B by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2017-2027. GlobalData forecasts the US to grow to $13.6B (74.5% of global sales), the 5EU to grow to $4B (21.7% of global sales), and Japan to grow to $693M (3.8% of global sales) over the next 10 years.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) BREAKING NEWS: Hoth Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis-also known as eczema-as well as dermatological and chronic wound disorders, today announced that its has entered into a sponsored research agreement with George Washington University to explore the potential use of Aprepitant for topical and/or systemic therapy to counter the dermatological related side-effects of Erlotinib.

Erlotinib is a drug that used to combat various cancers. The treatment has been known to cause varying degrees of skin rashes, lesions, hair loss and nail changes to patients. These side-effects can impact the patient's quality of life and even cause treatment interruption, jeopardizing the overall success of the treatment. The research agreement intends to show that other chronic conditions, displaying dermatitis, may benefit from this novel therapeutic approach. Overseeing this collaboration will be Dr. William B Weglicki, Ph.D., Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine and Professor of Medicine (Secondary).

"Hoth is thrilled to partner with George Washington University, as we research treatments to improve the quality of life of patients that are undergoing life saving treatments," stated, Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "We couldn't ask for a better partner on the Aprepitant project. We have already begun collaborating with Dr. Weglicki, and his team, and their expertise is immediately evident. We look forward to working with such a talented group and will announce our first study at George Washington University in the coming weeks."

Dr. Weglicki commented, "My team and I look forward to determining the efficacy of this promising new compound in targeting both mild and severe cutaneous toxicity. Transitioning to a modern culture of research, one which expands beyond the university into collaboration with innovative companies like Hoth Is paramount for as at GWU. This is an opportunity to not only improve the overall wellness of those undergoing cancer treatments, but the millions of people that are afflicted with dermatological disorders."Read the full Press Release and more for HOTH at: http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-hoth

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) recently announced it will be presenting 16 abstracts, including new efficacy and safety analyses from the Phase 3 rimegepant studies along with other important clinical results, at the 2019 American Headache Society Annual Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia, July 11-14, 2019. Rimegepant is an oral, single dose, selective and potent small molecule calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist in development for the acute treatment of migraine. These 16 abstracts encompass the largest volume of presentations for an oral, small molecule CGRP receptor antagonist at this meeting.

"The extensive data set we are presenting at AHS showcases the potential of rimegepant, our lead oral CGRP product candidate, as a novel and differentiated acute treatment for migraine," said Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) (TASE: TEVA) recently announced the launch of a generic version of Tracleer (bosentan) tablets, 62.5 mg and 125 mg, in the U.S.

Bosentan Tablets are an endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, WHO Group 1) in adults to improve exercise ability and to decrease worsening of the condition. PAH is high blood pressure in the blood vessels of the lungs. Due to the risks of liver damage, and serious birth defects, Bosentan Tablets are available only through a restricted distribution program called the Bosentan REMS Program.

"The launch of Bosentan Tablets in the U.S. is an important addition to Teva's generics portfolio," said Brendan O'Grady, EVP and Head of North America Commercial. "The exact cause of PAH is unknown with no known cure.2 We are proud to offer another generic treatment option to patients living with this chronic condition."

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) recently the company and Allergan plc announced that the companies have entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which AbbVie will acquire Allergan in a cash and stock transaction for a transaction equity value of approximately $63 billion, based on the closing price of AbbVie's common stock of $78.45 on June 24, 2019.

"This is a transformational transaction for both companies and achieves unique and complementary strategic objectives," said Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "The combination of AbbVie and Allergan increases our ability to continue to deliver on our mission to patients and shareholders. With our enhanced growth platform to fuel industry-leading growth, this strategy allows us to diversify AbbVie's business while sustaining our focus on innovative science and the advancement of our industry-leading pipeline well into the future."

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) (TSX-V: ACST) a biopharmaceutical innovator focused on the research, development and commercialization of its prescription drug candidate CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid) for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia, recently announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance for its second patent to be awarded in the People's Republic of China. This new patent expands the Company's existing claims, and is valid until 2030. The new patent relates to concentrated therapeutic omega-3 phospholipid compositions, and covers certain methods for the treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases, metabolic syndrome, inflammation, neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases.

