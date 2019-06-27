

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the pace of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter was unrevised from the previous estimate.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3.1 percent in the first quarter, unrevised from the estimate released last month and in line with economist estimates.



The unrevised rate of GDP growth in the first quarter still reflects a significant acceleration from the 2.2 percent increase seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.



