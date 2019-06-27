ivWatch leaps to 17 global patents protecting their innovative technologies

ivWatch, a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous (IV) therapy, expands their foothold in Australia and Europe by securing two patent grants for core product technologies. Additionally, the ivWatch European Patent No. 2830488 announced in October 2018 has been validated in six nations resulting in the following rights:

Belgium Patent No. EP2830488

Switzerland Patent No. EP2830488

Germany Patent No. 602013042197.8

France Patent No. EP2830488

United Kingdom Patent No. EP2830488

Netherlands Patent No. EP2830488

"Whether it be because of central line infection risks, or industry guidance advising against unnecessary placement of peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) lines, we're seeing a global shift to the use of more peripheral IVs, or short peripheral catheters, for drug and fluid delivery," said Gary Warren, president and CEO of ivWatch. "Protecting this technology worldwide ensures medical professionals are certain they are providing highly effective patient monitoring during IV therapy administration."

The granting of Australian Patent No. 2018211312 is for a technology regarding how an ivWatch sensor head adheres to and is secured on a patient's skin. These appliances, known as receptacles, can be either independent of the infusion site dressings or integrated within.

The patent bringing the company's intellectual property (IP) patent portfolio to 17 is European Patent No. 2830487, for mitigating the effects of tissue blood volume changes. This patent describes methods used by ivWatch to extract meaningful signals from biosensors when patients are moving. By mitigating the effects of changing tissue blood volume, the system minimizes "false" alerts. This patent is being validated in several European nations who have shown significant interest in surveillance monitoring for patients receiving medications through peripheral IVs.

View the full patent portfolio at www.ivWatch.com/patents or to learn more about ivWatch, visit www.ivWatch.com.

About ivWatch:

ivWatch, LLC is a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy. Our dedicated and passionate team is pioneering the use of optical sensors to detect adverse IV events early to minimize the risk of injury caused by infiltrations and extravasations. By using this technology, clinicians are able to leverage continuous monitoring to help identify infiltrations as early as possible. Our innovative monitored IV solutions are backed by decades of clinical research and device development. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ivWatch or Facebook @ivWatchLLC, or visit www.ivwatch.com

ivWatch is pleased to sponsor the work of myIV.com, an online resource dedicated to empowering visitors with information on all things IV, simplified.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005103/en/

Contacts:

Amara Betoney

amara.betoney@ivwatch.com

Direct (757) 224-2606

Office (855) 489-2824 x7007

Mobile (757) 660-4949