EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 27, 2019 SHARES GLASTON OYJ: MERGING OF NEW SHARES A total of 38,313,595 new shares (GLA1VN0119) of the share issue of Glaston Oyj will be traded as old shares as of June 28, 2019. Trading with the new shares (GLA1VN0119) will end on 27 June 2019. Identifiers of Glaston Oyj's share: Trading code: GLA1V ISIN code: FI4000369657 Orderbook id: 24293 Number of shares: 84,289,911 Trading ends: Trading code: GLA1VN0119 ISIN code: FI4000387345 Orderbook id: 174670 Last trading day: 27 June 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 27. KESÄKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET GLASTON OYJ: UUSIEN OSAKKEIDEN YHDISTELY Yhteensä 38 313 595 Glaston Oyj:n uutta osaketta (GLA1VN0119) otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 28. kesäkuuta 2019. Kaupankäynti uusilla osakkeilla (GLA1VN0119) päättyy 27.6.2019. Glaston Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: GLA1V ISIN-koodi: FI4000369657 id: 24293 Osakemäärä: 84 289 911 Kaupankäynti päättyy: Kaupankäyntitunnus: GLA1VN0119 ISIN-koodi: FI4000387345 id: 174670 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 27.6.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260