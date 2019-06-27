

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford University and Legal & General (LGEN.L) has agreed on a long-term partnership to develop homes for students and staff at the University. Over the next ten years, Legal & General will issue funds up to 4 billion pounds for the project. The first units under the project will be ready by 2023.



Nigel Wilson, CEO of Legal & General Group, said: 'Our partnership with Oxford is leading the way in bringing together dynamic cities and patient capital, creating great outcomes for long term investors and for the cities themselves.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX